Campaigners are set to take their fight against Bristol Airport's expansion plans to the High Court after winning a legal battle.

Bristol Airport was given the go-ahead to expand from 10 million passengers a year to 12 million earlier this year after a lengthy planning inquiry.

North Somerset Council rejected the airport's plans to expand, chiefly on environmental grounds.

But the airport appealed and the original decision was overturned by the government's planning inspectorate.

While the council has said it will not fight the airport's expansion further, Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) immediately appealed the ruling.

BAAN has been campaigning against the expansion of Bristol Airport for three years. Credit: ITV West Country

Permission has now been given to the campaigners to contest the decision through a Planning Statutory Review.

A two-day hearing will now take place later this year in the High Court, either in Bristol or London.

Campaigners told ITV News West Country they were delighted by the ruling and thanked supporters for their efforts. They say the granting of such a permission is rare.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Bristol Airport is aware that permission to proceed to a full hearing has been granted for Bristol Airport Action Network Coordinating Committee's (BAANCC) application for statutory review of the 12mppa permission.

"We await the outcome of the forthcoming hearing in which we continue to defend the grant of the permission by the Planning Inspectorate.”