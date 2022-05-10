Police are re-appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly hit with a paddle in Bristol in a racially-motivated incident.

Officers were called to a report a woman had struck a child near Conham River Park at about 3pm on Saturday 26 March.

An initial investigation was carried out which included statements being taken from the child and an adult family friend.

A woman was arrested, and later de-arrested, before being interviewed at a police station.

The force says based on the evidence gathered at the time, no further action was required.

However after the incident was posted online and caused widespread public concern, a review was launched after senior officers became aware of the decision to close the case.

Bristol commander Superintendent Mark Runacres and Chief Inspector Mike Buck, with a community leader, met the injured boy’s father yesterday (May 9) to explain what actions had been taken so far and explain what the review will look like.

In a statement Ch Insp Mike Buck said: “We’re extremely grateful to the boy’s father for agreeing to meet with us and we had a constructive conversation in which we answered his questions and give him assurances about this review and what it means.

Antwon, 12, suffered a deep cut to his head

“We have complete empathy with his family and listened carefully to what he had to say.

"We gave him a full commitment to carrying out a comprehensive and thorough review and to keep him updated about its progress.

“We’ve re-classified this incident as being racially-motivated and we have a Detective Sergeant leading the review, with oversight from a senior officer.

“The review will include identifying and taking statements from as many people who witnessed this incident as possible, locating and viewing all available footage, re-examining 999 calls made to the emergency services, compiling medical evidence and liaising with relevant partner agencies.

"There will be learnings coming out of this incident, for example we’ve already identified the family should have been offered a right to review following the initial decision not to take any further action, and we have said sorry for that.

“It’s only right and proper we are scrutinised on the decisions we take and I want to reassure our communities that we are listening and we are taking action to re-examine all aspects of this incident, as well as how the initial investigation was carried out.

“We will learn from this and the decisions we take will be subject to even further scrutiny so our communities can have full confidence in the outcome.”

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the original incident, or who may have phone or other footage which could help by calling 101 and giving the reference 5222071897.