A dog walker was punched and kicked when she asked a woman if she could keep her German Shepherd on its lead.

The victim was walking her dog in fields off Severus Street in Keynsham when the incident happened at around 1.10pm on Monday 9 May.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re aware a video of the incident has been posted online and we’d like to reassure people we’ve launched an investigation into it.

"Officers have visited the victim at home and have taken a statement from her and her husband.

"We have identified two people we’re keen to talk to and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"As part of our investigation officers will be reviewing CCTV from the area while neighbourhood officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols."

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222109359, or complete the online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.