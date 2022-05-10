Lodges built at a Cornwall hotel ahead of the G7 Summit are set to be torn down after a planning row.

Carbis Bay Hotel put up the lodges two years after planning permission for them was rejected.

The buildings were then used as meeting rooms during the G7 Summit, which saw world leaders convene in Cornwall.

In February this year, Cornwall Council issued an enforcement notice to the hotel demanding the lodges be removed - but Carbis Bay Hotel appealed.

That appeal failed and now work is underway to remove the buildings.

As of Monday (May 9) one of the four buildings has all but vanished. The others are beginning to be dismantled and have cladding taken off. Credit: Cornwall Live/BMP Media

In rejecting the hotel's appeal to keep the buildings up, planning inspector Mr Jarratt said of the decision: “I have found very significant harm to the character and appearance of the landscape which is contrary to national and local policies.

"Whilst issues relating to ecology and biodiversity, and to drainage, coastal and land stability could be mitigated through the imposition of appropriately worded conditions these would not overcome the level of harm I have found.

“Although it is to the hotel’s considerable credit that it has hosted the G7 Summit and now wishes to adapt the meeting rooms to holiday accommodation, the economic benefits arising from the development, despite attracting significant weight, are insufficient to outweigh the harm to the landscape."

Carbis Bay Hotel has been contacted for a comment.