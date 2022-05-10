A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Cornwall.

The collision happened on the A3072 near Red Post in Bude at around 4.40pm yesterday (9 May).

Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon Air Ambulance were called to the scene but the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Beaworthy, was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for seven hours to enable an examination of the scene and for recovery of the motorbike to take place.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Police officers thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police via email quoting log 654 09/05/22.