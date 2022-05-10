Play Brightcove video

Watch the South West Reoffending Partnership's new initiative

Prisoners are helping to tackle the housing crisis in the West Country by building environmentally-friendly 'eco-pod' homes.

The project - led by the South West Reoffending Partnership - intends to teach prisoners from across the region a range of construction skills and work experience while they serve their sentence.

The eco-pod homes will offer affordable accommodation for people in the community, using low carbon methods and high energy efficiency to reduce energy bills for the occupants.

One prisoner said taking part in the construction of the homes made him confident he would gain employment after his release.

“The fact it involved learning new skills, using recycled materials to create an environmentally friendly product and helping to solve the housing crisis, it ticked all of my boxes", he said.

"I’ve been doing everything from painting, scaffolding, roofing, flooring, metal construction.

“It’s quite hard outside going into employment, having to do disclosure and explaining where you’ve been for the past few years, so if I could get full time employment doing this it would be great.

"I’m really confident that when I come out after this sentence I will make a success of my life", he added.

Another prisoner involved in the scheme says he feels everyone in prison should be offered a scheme like this.

“To be able to come somewhere like here where they give you an opportunity and a chance, it really allows people to flourish", he said.

The scheme intends to teach prisoners a range of construction skills while they serve their sentence. Credit: SWRRP

“Regardless of their background, I think everyone (in prison) could benefit from this.

"It gets you used to being at work and being committed to something. For a lot of people, crime happens when they don’t have any money, so if they’ve got the chance to work and realise they can work, it can only be of benefit.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and Chairman of the SWRRP said: “We want to help people who have been in the prison system and make sure they have purpose both in prison and outside.

“This project is all about keeping people busy and giving them a purpose while providing a service that is really useful to our society.

"Not only does it equip prisoners with valuable skills and a great work ethic, it also creates essential housing for those who are most in need."