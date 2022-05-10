Two rock climbers had to be rescued from a cliff in Cornwall after their rope broke loose when they were abseiling.

The pair were at St Agnes Head when their rope buckled and and dropped to the bottom.

One of the climbers suffered a deep cut to their leg, and both found themselves stranded.

HM Coastguards in Falmouth said they received a distressed call from the two climbers who said they were unable to move due to the sharp dramatic cliff face and a large swell beneath them.

Both St Agnes cliff rescue team and the RNLI lifeboat were then called out to the scene.

A spokesperson from the RNLI said: "Due to the position of the casualties, a member of the CRT abseiled down to the climbers and assisted them with the inshore lifeboat.

"Our lifeboat crew made the decision to extract both casualties and the CRT member onto the ILB and return them to the shore by boat where they were greeted by the station's recovery shore crew and the casualties were treated for their injuries."