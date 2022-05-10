Two lanes are closed on the M5 near Taunton this morning (May 10).

Scheduled roadworks have overran due to a spillage, and the closures are expected to remain closed into the morning.

The lanes are closed southbound between Junction 23 for the A39 (Bridgwater North) to Junction 24 for A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South).

National Highways said the closure is "likely to impact majority of the morning."

They advise people plan their journey ahead of leaving and seek an alternative route if possible.