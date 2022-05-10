Urgent appeal to find missing Bristol teen as new CCTV released

Play Brightcove video

Detective Inspector issues public appeal to find Maddie

CCTV showing the last known movements of a missing Bristol teenager not seen for two weeks has been released.

An urgent search is ongoing for 15-year-old Madison - known as Maddie - who went missing from the Southmead area 14 days ago.

She is white, about 5ft tall and of average build with shoulder-length brown hair - although police say she may have changed her hair colour.

Maddie was last seen by relatives on Tuesday 26 April but police have not been able to trace her since.

Avon and Somerset Police say she is known to use social media to meet new people who provide her with money and a place to say.

They say she is at risk of being exploited and are urgently trying to find her.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller told ITV West Country Maddie "goes online to meet people who will offer her shelter and financial support" but is then exploited.

"She is a child and she is vulnerable. She is in foster care and her usage on the online platforms is concerning because she's open to a number of people who will be taking advantage of her," she added.

Police believe it is likely she is with somebody but it is not known if it is under her own free will or not.

Maddie may have changed her hair colour Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

"We are appealing to Maddie, or whoever she might be with, to come forward," DI Miller added.

"We really need her to be retuned safely, we need her to be returned to people that care for her."

Maddie has been missing before on a number of occasions but previously she has been found within a few days.

Detectives say there is a chance Maddie could have travelled out of Bristol and may be as far afield as Wiltshire, London Cardiff, Bedfordshire or Birmingham.

She is known to be found in hotels with men so the police are asking people to have a considered thought and call police if they spot anyone looking like her being booked into a hotel.

Anyone who sees Maddie is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222098703.

Anyone with information about where Maddie might be or who sees her online should call 101 quoting the same reference.