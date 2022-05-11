Bristol Airport issues apology to passengers amid long queues

Play Brightcove video

Footage shows queues

Bristol Airport has apologised after passengers faces long queues stretching outside its doors.

People reported queuing outside of the airport terminal as early as 4am this morning, with queues for security lasting for more than an hour.

In a statement, the airport has now apologised saying it "works closely" with its business partners to ensure staffing levels are sufficient.

“We apologise to customers impacted by above average queue times during early morning peak operations today (Wednesday 11 May); with security experiencing a maximum queue time of 65 minutes," they added.

They said the average queue time is around 30 minutes, but added: "However, on some occasions staff shortages can impact on waiting times and service standards.

"We constantly review resourcing across all areas and adapt plans to meet demand and build in resilience where possible.

“While recruiting and training new colleagues for the airport can take time, the Bristol Airport team and business partners will be working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through our terminal."

This morning, passengers shared their frustrations online.

Beth Roche said: "Absolute chaos this morning. Queue for security the length of the airport OUTSIDE. Up to 2 hours of standing in queue now."

Another passenger, Russ Lavington, said: "Joke of an airport and been getting worse every year. Ridiculous queue for security. Surely you know how many people are due to arrive."

Others expressed their relief when they finally reached their flights.

Jessica Buck wrote: "After the most stressful airport experience ever at Bristol Airport, we are finally on our way to sunny Palma!"

People are being advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart.