A body has been discovered in Exeter by police and the family of a missing man have been informed.

Officers say the body of a man was located in the Clyst Honiton area yesterday (Tuesday 10 May).

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but police say the family of Thomas Worthington have been informed.

Thomas, 35, is from Exeter and was reported missing on Tuesday 26 April.