The head coach of Forest Green Rovers has left the club for Watford in a move the club said gives "football a bad name".

Rob Edwards' departure was confirmed by the club in a statement released today (11 May), which said Forest Green Rovers had 'no contact from Watford'.

The club said it was "disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob" had been repaid by him leaving "with negotiations taking place behind our backs".

Rob Edwards was a key member of the team which helped Forest Green gain promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

The club has thanked Edwards for his work with the team and said they "forgive him for the manner of his departure".

Forest Green Rovers' statement on Rob Edwards' departure in full

"FGR confirms the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards. Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season. We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way - with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

"We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

"We thank Rob for all his work at FGR - forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."