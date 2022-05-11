Play Brightcove video

A little girl whose dad died last year could miss out on a dream holiday to Disneyland due to passport delays.

Jayne Docherty's husband Paul died of multi-organ failure following a sudden cardiac arrest in September last year. The couple's daughter, Layla, is just six years old.

"He was amazing," Jayne, who is from Gillingham in Dorset, told ITV News West Country.

"He was an absolutely wonderful dad. Everyone who met him fell in love with him. He was so kind."

In January, Jayne used money collected by Paul's colleagues to book the "trip of a lifetime" for her and Layla to Disneyland Paris.

They booked to go in May alongside Jayne's friend Nadine, whose husband died at a similar time to Paul.

"I don't think I could have got through it without her," Jayne said.

"You can say things to each other you wouldn't say to other people because people don't understand. Unless you've been there you don't get it."

But now the group's trip is in jeopardy, as Jayne is due to fly out of Gatwick on Friday but still does not have a passport.

Paul Docherty died suddenly following a heart attack in September last year

Jayne applied for her new passport in March and was told it would arrive 'within five weeks'. Almost nine weeks later, there is still no sign of it.

"I sent everything they asked for and it said on the website at the time it could be five weeks so I thought 'it's going to be here, not a problem'. I'm waiting eight/nine weeks now.

"I'm exhausted by it," she said. "I'm just fed up of it all now."

She said she feels as though she has let her daughter down, adding: "I have had to tell her because I can't have her excited all this week thinking she's going to Disney when there's a chance we may not get to go.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, I'm heartbroken. Especially letting her down, she doesn't deserve it, she doesn't."

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said: “Since April 2021, we have been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their British passport as more than five million people delayed applying due to the pandemic.

"We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible, with the vast majority of all passports applications are being dealt with well within 10 weeks.

“To deal with this demand, we have increased staff numbers by 500 since April 2021. This has helped us to handle more applications than ever before, with more than one million passport applications processed in March 2022.”

