Worthy Farm owner and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has donated part of his own land in Somerset so 20 affordable homes can be built there.

The 86-year-old, who was recently honoured as a freeman of Glastonbury, started a project to provide more social housing to Pilton in 1996.

The land - which is less than half a mile from the famous site - will be used to build homes to help serve the local community.

Mr Eavis was born in Pilton and said that the project aim to ensure that people who are raised in the community can afford to stay there when they are looking to buy their own property.

"With rural house prices so often out of reach for local people, this gives villagers, most of whom are working families who live around here, the opportunity to live here for the rest of their lives at a social rent", he said.

"I started to build these houses 45 years ago with funding from the government and when this scheme is finished, it will bring the total number of houses available to 52.

"Of all the things I’ve done in my life this is the one I’m most proud of. I’m really looking forward to seeing the houses being built, people moving in and raising a new generation to enjoy this beautiful area for years to come", he added.