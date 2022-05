Firefighters have rescued a guest from inside a Holiday Inn near Bristol Airport after a blaze broke out in the building.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from three stations to deal with the fire at the hotel on the A38 at 2:31am this morning (11 May).

The building was evacuated and police were also called.

Fire crews made their way in to the building with one team rescuing a resident who was outside of their room.