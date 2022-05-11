The case of a Bristol teenager who has now been missing for more than two weeks is being treated as child abduction.

Madison Thomas - known as Maddie - went missing from her foster home in the Southmead area of Bristol 14 days ago.

Avon and Somerset Police have since issued multiple public appeals to find her.

In an update issued this afternoon (11 May), the force says they are no longer treating her case as a missing person investigation but as a child abduction.

DI Laura Miller said: “No one has seen or heard from Maddie for 15 days – since she saw a relative on 26 April when she said she was going to the shop.

“The circumstances of her disappearance are deeply worrying for us; her family and her carers.

" We've a number of lines of enquiry and while we’ve had great deal of help from the public to date for which we’re incredibly grateful, we still need more."

Madison has not been seen for 15 days

Police say Maddie is known to use social media to meet new people who provide her with money and a place to say but is then exploited by the people she meets.

Detectives say there is a chance Maddie could have travelled out of Bristol and may be as far afield as Wiltshire, London, Cardiff, Bedfordshire or Birmingham.

She is known to be found in hotels with men so the police are asking people to have a considered thought and call police if they spot anyone looking like her being booked into a hotel.