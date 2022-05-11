Passengers face more long queues at Bristol Airport

Play Brightcove video

Passengers queue at Bristol Airport

Passengers are facing another morning (May 11) of long queues at Bristol Airport with lines stretching outdoors.

Similar scenes were seen at the airport last week when some passengers described it as a "shambles".

The airport has previously apologised for "above average" queue times recently and advised people to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight.

They said: "We work closely with all business partners to ensure staffing levels are sufficient to provide a good service to passengers.

"However, on some occasions staff shortages can impact on waiting times and service standards.

“We have seen a strong increase in passenger numbers since the end of all Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"There is a huge pent-up demand for travel which has built up over the past two years during the pandemic and we are expecting a busy summer.

"We constantly review resourcing across all areas and adapt plans to meet demand and build in resilience where possible.

"During the busy summer season we advise all customers to arrive in the terminal a minimum of two hours before scheduled flight departure time to allow sufficient time to complete all the necessary check-in, bag-drop, security, and boarding processes ahead of their flight.”

Bristol Airport has been approached for comment on the latest delays.

A planned expansion would see even more passengers through the airport's doors, with their annual capacity increasing from 10 million to 12 million.

But yesterday campaigners successfully won the right to take their fight against the expansion to the High Court.