Fifteen people have been charged with violent disorder by police following a dispute at a Swindon Town game.

Disorder broke out at the club's home game against Bradford City on 23 October last year.

Some Robins fans are said to have attacked a coach carrying away fans following the club's 3-1 win in the League Two fixture.

After investigating the incident, police charged 15 people with violent disorder on Tuesday 10 May.

They are all due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 15 June.

Sgt Connor Crespin leads Operation Defender, Wiltshire Police's response to keep football safe.

He said the force is "fully committed to ensuring that football remains safe and accessible to all fans".

He added: "Football related violence has no place in the game and we will continue to work closely with Swindon Town Football Club to ensure fans can enjoy the sport safely.”

More than a dozen people were arrested for violent disorder in relation to the incident earlier this year.

Around that time, the club released a statement saying: "We would like to thank Wiltshire Police for their hard work and assistance on this matter, and we would once again like to stress that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club."

Who has been charged?