A woman has died after a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A358 near Ilminster.

The woman - in her 20s - was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the crash at around 8.25am yesterday (10 May).

The A358 was closed between the junctions with the M5 and A303 while collision investigations were underway.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesperson from the force said:"We’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision and not yet spoken to police to call 101 and give reference 5222110035."