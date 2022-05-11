Woman raped near Stroud Cemetery - police scene guard in place

Police are keeping up a presence in Stroud after a woman was raped near a cemetery at the weekend.

A scene guard is in place in Bisley Road near Stroud Cemetery after the incident on Saturday 7 May.

Gloucestershire Police have today (11 May) issued an appeal for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who was in the Bisley Road area between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday.

They are also appealing to motorists who were in the area around this time and who have a dashcam to make contact with the police.

Anyone with information is asked to provide this to officers by completing an online form and quoting incident 126 of 11 May.

You can also call police on 101 or give information anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.