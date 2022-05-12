A resident in Bristol has described her anger after every car parked on her street was handed a parking ticket.

Tabitha Read said a lack of spaces on Hinton Road mean people have "no choice" but to park in restricted areas.

The 33-year-old said the issue came to a head after parking boxes were re-painted and every car was given a ticket on Saturday 7 May.

Parking on Hinton Road is restricted to two hours, with no return within four hours. Tabitha says this is "ridiculous" as there is no need for restrictive parking as the street is mostly residential with no shops or takeaways.

She said: "For a street where most of the houses are flats or shared houses, this does not meet the needs of the residents who need to park outside their house.

"For the whole time I have lived here this rule hasn't been enforced and so residents use the whole street for parking.

"Last week the white boxes were resprayed and when we left our house on Saturday every single car on the street had a parking ticket. To do it on a Saturday when people wouldn't be going to work makes it seem even crueler."

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "We recognise concerns raised by residents at these fines and have reviewed the situation to ensure they were issued correctly.

"The limited waiting parking restrictions on Hilton Road have been in place since 2015 and cover Monday to Saturday 7am to 6.30pm.

"No new restrictions have been introduced and the line painting carried out recently was to ensure the marked bays are visible."

The council said if anyone feels they have been issued a fine incorrectly, they can appeal this here.