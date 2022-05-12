A Swindon family say they have been receiving anonymous calls from someone threatening to kill their missing support dog if they don't send over money.

The family's three-year-old Chihuahua mix, Stan, went missing after allegedly being attacked on a walk.

Rachael Albans and her 21-year-old son Harry, who has epilepsy, say they devastated by their pet's disappearance.

Rachael says Stan - who is trained in epilepsy support - played an essential role in Harry's life and the impact of his disappearance has been "horrendous" for him.

"There has been an increase in seizures and hospital admissions", Rachael said.

"His other support dog, Snoop's behaviour has changed too - now, rather than helping Harry, he hides under the bed when the paramedics arrive. Before, they all had a patterned response to help Harry."

The 54-year-old mum says life began to fall apart in February when she took Stan and Snoop out for a walk and the pair were attacked by another dog which frightened Stan before he ran away.

There have been several supposed sightings of the support dog, and search operations with the help of the community and animal rescue charities, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Rachael said the impact of his absence on Harry's health has been "horrendous" Credit: BPM Media

The family say that as well as supportive calls, they have been receiving hoax calls from someone asking for money for Stan to be returned.

"When he first rang me, I just listened to see how it would play out - he told me he had Stan and that I had to send him £500 and then he'd meet me to give Stan back and I'd have to pay another £500", Rachael said.

"He said 'If you're not prepared to pay, I'm just going to slit his throat because I don't want him,'" Rachael added.

The family say the individual has since continued to contact them in a series of harassing phone calls generally around 2am and 3am from a locked number.

"As there's been a police enquiry, and when they ring, it shows 'No Caller ID' we normally answer these phone calls, and so have fallen pray to the fraudster's calls," she said.

"Although I know he doesn't have Stan, he just keeps coming back, he doesn't give up - it's horrible."

Harry has not been attending university since Stan went missing Credit: BPM Media

The impact of Stan's disappearance has had a significant impact on Harry's physical and mental health and his studies.

Speaking to anyone who may know about Stan's whereabouts, Rachael said: "Please read his background story and get him back to where he needs to be.

"This has impacted the whole family, from a dog to a child - I have been off work for ten weeks and have only just returned. If anybody has got any information, anything at all - all we want is Stan home."

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "We have received a report of potentially fraudulent or upsetting phone calls in relation to people claiming to have located a lost dog.

"We have logged the relevant information, including submitting an intelligence report on the matter, and given the reporting person crime prevention advice."