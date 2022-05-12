Play Brightcove video

Historic England has objected to plans to demolish a Grade-II listed former school building in Truro which was built in the early 1960s.

The New Beginning Community Association, working in partnership with Truro City Council, wants to knock down the derelict Malabar Centre and build a modern community centre with car park and allotments in its place.

The building was once known as Treyew School but was most recently used as a children's centre.

It has been largely unused for several years, with parts of the building condemned due to the levels of asbestos and a damaged roof. Now only a small annexe is used to host a weekly afternoon tea.

People behind plans for a new community centre told ITV News West Country they fear the project they have worked on for five years could be rejected.

Lesley Goodman, from the New Beginning Community Association, said: "There is a need in this area for a community centre and we could do so much more if we had room to do that. The light was at the end of the tunnel, and all of a sudden it's gone out.

"There is a lot of disappointment, not just for me but for everybody."

The former Treyew County Primary Infants' School was built between 1959 and 1961 and was designed by F K Hicklin and his team in Cornwall County Council's Architects' Department.

Historic England says the building is an early example of Cornwall's post-war local authority school building programme.

It was listed Grade-II in June 2021 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Regional director at Historic England Rebecca Barrett said: "We would be pleased to work with the council and the applicant to explore alternative options that would provide important facilities for the local community whilst retaining and celebrating the listed building."

The heritage organisation has recommended to Cornwall Council that is refuses the application, as it claims there is no justification for the total loss of the listed building.

Trustee of the community project and Cornwall Councillor for Gloweth, Malabar and Shortlanesend David Harris says the building is an eyesore and would cost too much to restore in its current state.

"The community benefit far outweighs this listed building, which really is a mess, it serves no purpose, it's actually a blight", he said.

A planning application was originally made in February last year before the the building had been listed.

The plans, including a related project to build affordable housing alongside the new centre have since stalled due to its change in status.

They are now expected to go before Cornwall Council again this summer.