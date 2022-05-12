An investigation is underway after a man has died in a collision near Frome today (May 12).

Avon and Somerset police said that the man died after his car struck a railway bridge.

The incident happened just before 6.50am on Berkley Street.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by a trained liaison officer.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 and give the reference number 5222111980.