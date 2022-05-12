Old warehouse in Exeter city centre transformed into affordable homes

Play Brightcove video

A warehouse in Exeter has been transformed into 26 self-contained studio apartments as part of an affordable housing scheme.

The Sidwell Studios complex in the city centre has been officially opened and is set to provide affordable homes for young people moving out of supported accommodation.

Jemma is currently supported in YMCA accommodation and hopes to be able to move into one of the flats.

She said having total independence is something she now craves.

Jemma said: "It would just be amazing, being able to just walk in the door and think 'wow this is my own flat, I don't have to share it with anyone'.

"I can just be on my own and be that more independent."

At the opening of the flats this week, joint CEO of YMCA Exeter Gareth Sorsby said: "It is so rare that you would find a piece of land or availability in the city centre that is affordable.

The accommodation is affordable for people coming out of supported accommodation

"Most of our young people will enter employment in this vicinity - so they will be able to live where they work and where everything is happening.

"We're just a stone's throw from Sidwell Point, the brand new leisure centre, everything they need is right here but most young people have to travel right out of the city to be able to afford to live.

"It is a just a great opportunity for many of them."

The £2.7million cost of this build has been funded by Homes England, Exeter City Council and the YMCA.