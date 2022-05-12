Royal Mail to launch 'drone deliveries' in the Isles of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly is one of a number of remote communities across the UK set to benefit from new postal drone routes.

The plans are being rolled out by Royal Mail, which is aiming to build a fleet of more than 500 drones in the coming years.

The new service is subject to Civil Aviation Authority approval.

The Royal Mail says the project will reduce carbon emissions while providing faster and more reliable services for places like the Isles of Scilly.

It currently uses ferries, conventional aircraft and land-based delivery which can be affected by bad weather

Chief executive of Royal Mail Simon Thompson said: "On-time delivery regardless of our customers' location or the weather, whilst protecting our environment, is our goal.

"Even though we go everywhere, Royal Mail already has the lowest CO2 emissions per parcel delivered. This initiative will help reduce our emissions even further."

The first routes for the new service include the Isles of Scilly, Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and the Hebrides. Royal Mail is aiming to use to use up to 200 drones over the next three years, eventually increasing to more than 500.

A trial was held on the Isles of Scilly last year. Credit: PA

Last year trials were held on the Isles of Scilly to test the use of drones to deliver health and safety equipment, covid testing kits and other items.

Drones used in the trial carried up to 100kg of mail for two daily return flights between the islands, with letters and parcels then delivered by the local postman or woman.

Royal Mail is partnering with logistics drone company Windracers to deliver the project.

Stephen Wright, chairman of the Windracers Group, said: "The middle mile of supply and logistics, especially to remote locations, has long been overlooked by the industry and is ripe for innovation.

"We've spent the past five years focused on developing the most commercially viable essential logistics drones so we're truly delighted to be working with Royal Mail on this ambitious and pioneering deployment of autonomous aircraft."