Starbucks owner's superyacht worth £118m spotted in Cornwall

The luxury yacht of billionaire Starbucks boss Howard Schultz has been spotted in Cornwall.

The yacht, named Pi, has an estimated worth of £118 million and arrived at Falmouth Harbour on Wednesday morning. It was then moved to Pendennis Shipyard.

The vessel was built in 2019 and has a length of 77 metres, making it the 195th largest yacht in the world.

Pi can host up to 12 guests and 18 crew members and has its own helicopter pad, glass-bottomed swimming pool and onboard spa facilities.

Mr Schultz bought the coffee chain in the 1980s and is ranked by Forbes as the 209th richest person in the world with a net worth of £3.7 billion.