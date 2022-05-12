Play Brightcove video

A pair of burglars who stole dozens of luxury cars and then used them in ram raids have been jailed for a combined 15 years.

Eric Pearce and Matthew Jones repeatedly broke into homes in Cheltenham and stole car keys for high-powered, expensive vehicles between September and November last year.

The pair pleaded guilty to 28 thefts and two ramraids on 17 March at Gloucester Crown Court.

But now they have now been sentenced to seven years and six months each in prison at Gloucester Crown Court today (12 May).

Detective Inspector David Shore-Nye said: "Working together, closely together, they would drive around those areas looking for high-value [cars], often BMWs and Audis, outside people's addresses, mainly overnight.

"They would then commit burglaries with the intention of stealing the keys for those vehicles and then driving off with those really high-powered, expensive vehicles," he added.

Eric Pearce (left) and Matthew Jones Credit: Gloucestershire Police

'Thefts allowed them to fund their criminal lifestyle'

Pearce, from Binyon Road in Winchcombe, and Jones, of High Street, Tredworth in Gloucester, also targeted specific makes and models of vehicles, choosing to steal sports cars, which they would then film themselves in.

One video featured the pair checking out an Audi A5, while another features a BMW M4 which Det Insp Shore-Nye called a "hugely expensive vehicle, really, really powerful."

Commenting on the videos, he said: "They're obviously targeting specific vehicles, and those are the ones that they'll be able to potentially sell on easier into the criminal market, that will allow them to make some money to fund their criminal lifestyle."

This stolen Vauxhall Astra was used by the pair to 'ramraid' a Your Co-op Food shop in Bishops Cleeve Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The pair also used a stolen car to try and break into shops twice, in so-called 'ramraids'.

On 25 October 2021, the thieves reversed a Vauxhall Astra into the shutters of a Co-op Foodstore in Bishops Cleeve in an unsuccessful attempt to force entry.

The pair then moved onto a cafe near Cheltenham railway station, where they tried the same method that evening.

Damage to the front of the Your Co-op Food store - the first of two businesses the pair rammed in one evening Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The ramraids caused "massive damage at both locations" according to Gloucestershire Police, despite both attempts ending in failure.

It's estimated the two attempts to force entry cost around £450,000.

'Hugely traumatic experience'

During one burglary, Pearce and Jones also stole an expensive coin collection - but it was car keys that the pair were really searching for.

"It's a hugely traumatic experience being burgled," Det Insp Shore-Nye said.

"They've gone into people's houses, often when they're asleep at night. They've stolen people's pride and joy, especially such high-powered, expensive vehicles. And then they're just using them as play-things, really," he added.

As well as featuring in their own videos and on CCTV, telephone analysis helped Gloucestershire Police track the pair down.

Sentencing the men today, the judge said they were "driven by greed."

