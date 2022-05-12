Three men have been arrested after a teenage girl who had been missing for more than two weeks was found at a property in Bristol.

The 15-year-old girl went missing from the Southmead area of the city on 26 April.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed she was found at a property in Bristol at around 12.45pm today (11 May).

Detectives arrested three men inside the address on suspicion of child abduction.

The girl's foster parents and family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said police are "delighted" she has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers," she added.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for her and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on her and her loved ones.”

Enquiries are ongoing.