Devon beach wins Blue Flag award every year for 35 years
Keep Britain Tidy has today released the list of beaches around the UK awarded its 'Blue Flag' status.
It means they meet a particularly high standard of safety and cleanliness.
Among them is a beach in Devon that has successfully gained the award every year for 35 years.
Oddicombe beach near Babbicombe has consistently been given a blue flag since the charity began the scheme in 1987.
The popular beach is in the Torbay area on the English Riviera' and can be accessed via a cliff railway.
What makes a 'Blue Flag' beach?
In order to be given the status, beaches must meet a number of criteria including:
Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary
Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems
Water quality - Blue Flag beaches must meet the 'excellent' water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive
Environmental management, including litter and waste
Keep Britain Tidy's Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces - from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.
"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.
"People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."
Full list of South West 'Blue Flag' beaches
Blackpool Sands - Blackpool Sands (Devon) Utilities Co Ltd
Sandy Bay - Bourne Leisure Ltd
Carbis Bay - Carbis Bay Hotel
Crackington Haven - Cornwall Council
Gyllyngvase - Cornwall Council
Great Western - Cornwall Council
Perranporth - Cornwall Council
Polzeath - Cornwall Council
Porth - Cornwall Council
Porthtowan - Cornwall Council
Porthmeor - Cornwall Council
Porthminster - Cornwall Council
Portreath - Cornwall Council
Sennan Cove - Cornwall Council
Trevone Bay - Cornwall Council
Widemouth Bay - Cornwall Council
Crooklets - Cornwall Council
Summerleaze - Cornwall Council
Exmouth - East Devon District Council
Seaton (Devon) - East Devon District Council
Sidmouth Town - East Devon District Council
Beer - East Devon District Council
Budleigh Salterton - East Devon District Council
Croyde Bay - Ruda Holiday Park / Parkdean Holidays
Coryton Cove - Teignbridge District Council
Dawlish Town - Teignbridge District Council
Ness Cove - Teignbridge District Council
Breakwater Beach - Torbay Council
Broadsands Beach - Torbay Council
Meadfoot Beach - Torbay Council
Oddicombe Beach - Torbay Council
Maidencombe Beach - Torbay Council
Goodrington Beach - Torbay Council
Paignton Beach - Torbay Council
Preston Sands - Torbay Council
Torre Abbey Sands - Torbay Council
Ansteys Cove - Torbay Council
Westward Ho! - Torridge District Council
Weymouth Central - Weymouth Town Council