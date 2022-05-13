Skip to content

Devon beach wins Blue Flag award every year for 35 years

Oddicombe beach near Babbicombe 130522
Oddicombe beach

Keep Britain Tidy has today released the list of beaches around the UK awarded its 'Blue Flag' status.

It means they meet a particularly high standard of safety and cleanliness.

Among them is a beach in Devon that has successfully gained the award every year for 35 years.

Oddicombe beach near Babbicombe has consistently been given a blue flag since the charity began the scheme in 1987.

The popular beach is in the Torbay area on the English Riviera' and can be accessed via a cliff railway.

What makes a 'Blue Flag' beach?

In order to be given the status, beaches must meet a number of criteria including:

  • Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

  • Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

  • Water quality - Blue Flag beaches must meet the 'excellent' water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive

  • Environmental management, including litter and waste

Keep Britain Tidy's Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces - from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

"People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."

Full list of South West 'Blue Flag' beaches

  • Blackpool Sands - Blackpool Sands (Devon) Utilities Co Ltd

  • Sandy Bay - Bourne Leisure Ltd

  • Carbis Bay  - Carbis Bay Hotel

  • Crackington Haven - Cornwall Council

  • Gyllyngvase  - Cornwall Council

  • Great Western - Cornwall Council

  • Perranporth - Cornwall Council

  • Polzeath  - Cornwall Council

  • Porth - Cornwall Council

  • Porthtowan  - Cornwall Council

  • Porthmeor - Cornwall Council

  • Porthminster  - Cornwall Council

  • Portreath - Cornwall Council

  • Sennan Cove - Cornwall Council

  • Trevone Bay  - Cornwall Council

  • Widemouth Bay  - Cornwall Council

  • Crooklets  - Cornwall Council

  • Summerleaze - Cornwall Council

  • Exmouth  - East Devon District Council

  • Seaton (Devon)  - East Devon District Council

  • Sidmouth Town  - East Devon District Council

  • Beer - East Devon District Council

  • Budleigh Salterton - East Devon District Council

  • Croyde Bay - Ruda Holiday Park / Parkdean Holidays

  • Coryton Cove - Teignbridge District Council

  • Dawlish Town - Teignbridge District Council

  • Ness Cove - Teignbridge District Council

  • Breakwater Beach - Torbay Council

  • Broadsands Beach  - Torbay Council

  • Meadfoot Beach - Torbay Council

  • Oddicombe Beach - Torbay Council

  • Maidencombe Beach - Torbay Council

  • Goodrington Beach - Torbay Council

  • Paignton Beach - Torbay Council

  • Preston Sands - Torbay Council

  • Torre Abbey Sands - Torbay Council

  • Ansteys Cove - Torbay Council

  • Westward Ho! - Torridge District Council

  • Weymouth Central - Weymouth Town Council