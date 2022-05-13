Keep Britain Tidy has today released the list of beaches around the UK awarded its 'Blue Flag' status.

It means they meet a particularly high standard of safety and cleanliness.

Among them is a beach in Devon that has successfully gained the award every year for 35 years.

Oddicombe beach near Babbicombe has consistently been given a blue flag since the charity began the scheme in 1987.

The popular beach is in the Torbay area on the English Riviera' and can be accessed via a cliff railway.

What makes a 'Blue Flag' beach?

In order to be given the status, beaches must meet a number of criteria including:

Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

Water quality - Blue Flag beaches must meet the 'excellent' water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive

Environmental management, including litter and waste

Keep Britain Tidy's Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces - from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

"People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."

Full list of South West 'Blue Flag' beaches