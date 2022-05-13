Yeovil Town have confirmed that their interim manager will leave the club with immediate effect.

Charlie Lee will be leaving the club following the appointment of a new manager.

Lee also decided not to become part of the coaching staff.

The club has thanked Charlie for his efforts and commitment during his spell as both assistant manager and interim manager.

The new manger is yet to be announced.

Josh Staunton will take charge of Sunday's final National League fixture against Altincham.

He will be assisted by club captain Luke Wilkinson and lead sport scientist Scott Wickens.

Yeovil have had a season of mixed fortunes, sitting mid-table in the National League.