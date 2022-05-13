The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Bude have described him as a "loving husband" and "doting father."

Boyd Smith, 34, from Beaworthy died at the scene of the collision on the A3072 at around 4.40pm on Monday (May 9).

His family said “Boyd was a loving husband to Milly and a doting father to Arlo, Lottie, Willow and Rose.

“He will be missed by his wife and children for the rest of their lives.

“At the moment, the family are trying to process what has happened and trying to begin to heal.

“Milly is really grateful for messages she has received and will reply to everyone when she feels stronger.”

Boyd was driving a yellow and black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and police are still trying to establish the circumstances around the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 0654 of 09/05/22.