Stretch of A38 to remain closed after incident involving lorry and a motorbike

A stretch of the A38 in Devon will remain closed until midday after a serious collision involving a motorbike and a lorry.

The incident took place near the B3413 and the A386 near Plymouth last night.

The eastbound carriageway is closed and South West Highways informed motorists it would stay that way 'for some time'.

They posted on Twitter: "The A38 in Devon is CLOSED eastbound between the B3413 AT St Budeaux and the A386 near Plymouth due to a serious collision involving a lorry and a motorbike. The road is expected to be closed for some time."