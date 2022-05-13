Swindon Town tickets sell out as the side prepare for play-off first leg

Fans at Swindon Town have been flocking to the ground to get their hand on tickets for the home leg of the League Two Play off

Swindon Town who finished 6th in the League this season will play Port Vale on Sunday in the semi-final.

Less than a year ago Swindon fans would have been happy with just staying in League Two but now they are three games away from the final space in League One next season.

Last summer the club was fraught with ownership rows but now Clem Morfuni is being credited with saving the club.

He said: "I think it's a bit surreal. Did I think we'd end up in the play offs at the beginning of the season? No, I just wanted to stay in League Two."

If successful, Swindon Town will make it four for four of West County teams gaining promotion to Leauge One this season after Exeter City, Forest Green Rover and Bristol Rovers have all gained automatic promotion.

Bristol Rovers winning 7-0 in a dramatic season finale to snap up the third automatic promotion spot.

The key to keeping players according to Director of Football Ben Chorley is taking care of them.

He said: "To get the lads here to live, we have to look after them. We want them to do the extra work.

Clem added: "If you're in a place where people will go above and beyond and the staff are here to talk to, If I was back being a player I would have wanted that."

Swindon town are hoping to get onto League One next year but CEO Rob Angus told ITV West Country: "We have to have to run the club on a sustainable basis. We will have a competitive team next season whatever league we end up in.