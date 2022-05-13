Three men arrested in connection with missing Bristol teen released

Police have released three men arrested in connection with a teenage girl who went missing for more than two weeks.

The 15 year old was the subject of a large-scale police search when she disappeared after leaving her home on 26 April.

The three men were arrested at the property in Bristol where she was found on suspicion of child abduction.

Two of the men have now been released under investigation, while the third was released on conditional bail, pending inquiries.

Speaking after the the teenager was found, Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for her and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on her and her loved ones.”