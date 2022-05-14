Man charged with murder after motorcyclist dies on A38 in Plymouth

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Plymouth.

David Crawford, 59, died on the A38 at St Budeaux on the evening of Thursday 12 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were contacted at around 8.40pm with reports of a black Kawasaki motorcycle in the middle of the A38 eastbound on-slip at St Budeaux.

Officers found Mr Crawford unconscious, close to the Weston Mill Junction. He died at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now charged Benjamin Parry with murder.

The 42-year-old from Devonport, Plymouth, has been held in remand.

He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court today (14 May).