Three passengers have been seriously injured in a bus crash in Bath

A number of passengers have been left seriously injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Bath. Three people on the number 174 suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the accident in Wellsway, which happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help police has been asked to get in touch.

The Wellsway is currently closed between Banwell Road and Oolite Grove.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.