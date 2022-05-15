Police have issued an E-fit of a man they are looking to identify following a serious sexual assault near Yeovil. The incident happened in Odcombe sometime between 11pm last Thursday (5 May) and 4am last Friday (6 May) near the village hall.The victim was attacked by a man who was a passenger in a large dark coloured vehicle which had tinted rear windows and rectangular headlights.The offender is described as white, approximately 6ft tall with broad shoulders. He had light brown hair which was longer on top and swept to one side at the front. He wore rectangular framed glasses.The driver of the vehicle is described as white, with dark hair and younger than the man who attacked the victim. He was clean shaven and wearing black clothing.DC Claire Morgan said: “The victim has been provided with access to any specialist support she may need and we will continue to keep her updated on our investigation.“As well as appealing for help identifying the man depicted in the E-fit, we’d also like to hear from anyone else with information which could help our inquiry.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 with the reference 5222106837.