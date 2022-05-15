New footage has emerged showing how the Tesco lorry which was stuck down a narrow side street for 15 hours yesterday (May 13) was rescued.

The lorry driver found his vehicle in Upper Cheltenham Place in Montpelier, and then turned right down Brook Hill - where the lorry became very much stuck. Local residents said the vehicle arrived just before 7am, and it was there for the rest of the day and into the evening.

The driver says he became stuck after he turned a corner and was unable to pass a parked car. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Footage uploaded to TikTok account stuckin.truckin shows exactly how the lorry was freed. A crane mounted on a truck is seen lifting a car which is parked on the pavement so that it can move it to the other side of the road, which made room for a separate removal truck to drive up towards the Tesco lorry.

Play Brightcove video

The lorry was then able to reverse down the street as onlookers stand on the pavements and watch it go. The driver became stuck after he decided to turn right down Brook Hill, but he says that he could have made the corner if a car hadn't been parked right on the corner as this limited his turning arc.

Residents have been complaining that these narrow residential streets in Montpelier have long been a rat-run, but it seems that this has been made worse by the temporary closure of Ashley Road, the main road from Stokes Croft, through St Pauls to the M32 junction, because of roadworks.