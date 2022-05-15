Play Brightcove video

Watch Ellie Barker's report

A group set up to help increase the number of women of colour walking has become so popular it has gained more than 700 members.

Steppin' Sistas was set up by Sophie Brown after she did a lot of solo walking during lockdown and did not see any other women of colour out.

"I thought that maybe there are some ladies who would probably want to come and join me," she said.

They group now has 720 members.

Thelma Hawthorne, from Redfield, joined the group back in May.

She told ITV News West Country: "It’s important for all aspects of your general dayto day life. Just planning something to do. Just getting out and about, exercise. It’s good all round.”

Henrietta Ferguson added: “I love the fact that we go to places outside Bristol. I love the fact that as a group we have a lot in common so the conversation really flows.”

Sophie hopes to introduce groups like this all over the region

But the women said they sometimes find people are surprised to see a group of women of colour.

Henrietta added: “It’s not always a negative thing. Sometimes they are just intrigued to see a group of black women walking."

Vanessa-Melody Smith has lived in Eastville for 11 years and until she heard about this group had always walked alone.

“It’s very comfortable. It’s very warm," she said. "It’s like drinking hot chocolate.

"It’s nice just to be with people who understand you, who have similar journeys and experiences in life.

"Sometimes you don’t have to say anything. You just know and it’s good to have that sort of environment to be in.”