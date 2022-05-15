The Cornish beaches dogs aren't allowed on this summer
As the summer season begins, the first dog beach bans come into force on some of Cornwall's best loved shores.
The vast majority of beach dog bans come in from the beginning of July and last until the end of August.
However Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place around the coast which set limits on when dogs can go onto beaches.
These are set for beaches with Blue Flag status and the restrictions come into force from today, May 15, until September 30.
The rules mean no dogs are allowed on beaches such as Widemouth Bay or Sennen beach between the hours of 10am to 6pm each day.
Here's the full list of beaches with blue flag status and dog restrictions:
Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay
Crackington Haven
Crooklets Beach, Bude
Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth
Polzeath Beach
Porth Beach
Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
Porthminster Beach, St Ives
Porthtowan Beach
Sennen Beach
Trevone Beach, Padstow
Widemouth Beach, Bude
The penalty for breaching the PSPO could be a maximum of £1,000 although the council can, at its discretion, issue a fixed penalty notice for £100 to anyone who commits the offence.
Most other beaches covered by the PSPOs operate their restrictions from July 1 to August 31, again from 10am to 6pm. Those beaches are:
Cadgwith Cove
Castle Beach, Falmouth
Cawsand Beach
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
Church Cove, Gunwalloe
Harveys Towans to Godrevy Point, Hayle
Housel Bay
Kennack Sands Beach
Kynance Cove
Maenporth Beach, Falmouth
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks
Long Rock level crossing to Marazion
Perranuthnoe
Poldhu Beach, Mullion
Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion
Porthcurno Beach
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
Porthleven West
Porthpean Beach, St Austell
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
Portreath Beach, including the harbour
Praa Sands
Readmoney Cove, Fowey
St George’s Well, Padstow
St Ives Harbour Beach
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth
There are also some beaches which have all year round bans for dogs which are also 24 hours. Those are:
Carnsew Pool
Copperhouse Pool
Hayle Estuary
Please note that these restrictions only apply to those beaches which are covered by Cornwall Council’s PSPOs. Private beaches may also have their own restrictions in place which are not covered by these orders.
Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service