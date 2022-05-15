Skip to content

The Cornish beaches dogs aren't allowed on this summer

Dogs are not allowed on blue flag beaches between restricted hour from May 15th to September 30th.

As the summer season begins, the first dog beach bans come into force on some of Cornwall's best loved shores.

The vast majority of beach dog bans come in from the beginning of July and last until the end of August.

However Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place around the coast which set limits on when dogs can go onto beaches.

These are set for beaches with Blue Flag status and the restrictions come into force from today, May 15, until September 30.

The rules mean no dogs are allowed on beaches such as Widemouth Bay or Sennen beach between the hours of 10am to 6pm each day.

Here's the full list of beaches with blue flag status and dog restrictions:

  • Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

  • Crackington Haven

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach

  • Porth Beach

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminster Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach

  • Sennen Beach

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

The penalty for breaching the PSPO could be a maximum of £1,000 although the council can, at its discretion, issue a fixed penalty notice for £100 to anyone who commits the offence.

Most other beaches covered by the PSPOs operate their restrictions from July 1 to August 31, again from 10am to 6pm. Those beaches are:

  • Cadgwith Cove

  • Castle Beach, Falmouth

  • Cawsand Beach

  • Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

  • Church Cove, Gunwalloe

  • Harveys Towans to Godrevy Point, Hayle

  • Housel Bay

  • Kennack Sands Beach

  • Kynance Cove

  • Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

  • Long Rock level crossing to Marazion

  • Perranuthnoe

  • Poldhu Beach, Mullion

  • Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

  • Porthcurno Beach

  • Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

  • Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

  • Porthleven West

  • Porthpean Beach, St Austell

  • Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

  • Portreath Beach, including the harbour

  • Praa Sands

  • Readmoney Cove, Fowey

  • St George’s Well, Padstow

  • St Ives Harbour Beach

  • Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

  • Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

  • Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

  • Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

There are also some beaches which have all year round bans for dogs which are also 24 hours. Those are:

  • Carnsew Pool

  • Copperhouse Pool

  • Hayle Estuary

Please note that these restrictions only apply to those beaches which are covered by Cornwall Council’s PSPOs. Private beaches may also have their own restrictions in place which are not covered by these orders.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service