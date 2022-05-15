The Cornish beaches dogs aren't allowed on this summer

As the summer season begins, the first dog beach bans come into force on some of Cornwall's best loved shores.

The vast majority of beach dog bans come in from the beginning of July and last until the end of August.

However Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place around the coast which set limits on when dogs can go onto beaches.

These are set for beaches with Blue Flag status and the restrictions come into force from today, May 15, until September 30.

The rules mean no dogs are allowed on beaches such as Widemouth Bay or Sennen beach between the hours of 10am to 6pm each day.

Here's the full list of beaches with blue flag status and dog restrictions:

Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

Crackington Haven

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach

Porth Beach

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminster Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

The penalty for breaching the PSPO could be a maximum of £1,000 although the council can, at its discretion, issue a fixed penalty notice for £100 to anyone who commits the offence.

Most other beaches covered by the PSPOs operate their restrictions from July 1 to August 31, again from 10am to 6pm. Those beaches are:

Cadgwith Cove

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Cawsand Beach

Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

Church Cove, Gunwalloe

Harveys Towans to Godrevy Point, Hayle

Housel Bay

Kennack Sands Beach

Kynance Cove

Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Long Rock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldhu Beach, Mullion

Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

Porthcurno Beach

Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

Porthleven West

Porthpean Beach, St Austell

Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

Portreath Beach, including the harbour

Praa Sands

Readmoney Cove, Fowey

St George’s Well, Padstow

St Ives Harbour Beach

Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

There are also some beaches which have all year round bans for dogs which are also 24 hours. Those are:

Carnsew Pool

Copperhouse Pool

Hayle Estuary

Please note that these restrictions only apply to those beaches which are covered by Cornwall Council’s PSPOs. Private beaches may also have their own restrictions in place which are not covered by these orders.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service