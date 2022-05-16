Bristol Airport has apologised to passengers over long waits for luggage.

Some passengers said they had to wait almost three hours to collect their luggage this morning (May 16), with long waits also reported over the weekend.

Last week, the airport also had to issue an apology after check-in lines grew so large, some passengers had to queue outside.

One passenger, Carole Bryant, described the situation this morning as "shocking".

She added: "We were an hour late arriving as our flight was late coming out, now we're told there's nobody to unload our cases.

"[We] landed almost three hours ago and still no luggage. Flights coming in after ours are collecting their bags."

Bekki Pink described it as an "absolute shambles", adding: "Parents in their 70s landed at 6am this morning (an hour late) - at 8.30am they still have no luggage or even been offered refreshments."

Another passenger, Ash Stidwell, said: "Stuck at 4am with a young child waiting for luggage for an age. Disgraceful."

Passengers from multiple flights wait for their luggage in the early hours of Sunday (May 15) Credit: Sally Rivers

Sally Rivers was at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 15). She said: "Chaos at Bristol Airport with seven flights all waiting for luggage on belt two.

"Been at the airport for 1hr 10 mins so far."

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “We apologise for the delay customers experienced to the arrival of their baggage this morning. This was due to some flights arriving off schedule and airline ground handling resources being stretched.

"Bristol Airport will continue to work closely with the airline handling agent to reduce the inconvenience to customers and ensure the normal high levels of customer service are maintained.

"An internal investigation with the airline ground handling agent will be completed.”