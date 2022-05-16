Play Brightcove video

Watch police at the scene

Multiple areas have been cordoned off by police in Cornwall following reports of a "possible assault".

The emergency services were called to Jennings Street, Penzance, at around 3.15pm on Monday 17 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrived along with at least two ambulances around the Wharf Road and Ross Bridge areas.

The force cordoned off a nearby section of the harbour and a nearby street and remained at the site for the afternoon.

Two ambulances left the scene but multiple police cars stayed in the area with Abbey Slip and Jennings Street cordoned off by officers.

It is not yet known if anybody linked to the incident has been hurt.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The incident is ongoing at this time and officers remain in the area.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting log 444 16/5/22."