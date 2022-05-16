Cornish police officer assaulted Spanish cop and lied about it

A former police officer would have been sacked if she hadn't resigned after assaulting a Spanish police officer following an altercation at Alicante Airport.

Sarah Trewern was previously sentenced in Spain to four months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to pay fines after admitting to assaulting the police officer.

Trewern, formerly of Devon and Cornwall Police, did not attend a misconduct hearing which took place on 26 April.

In her absence the allegations were upheld and the panel found her actions amounted to gross misconduct after a four-day hearing.

The panel determined Trewern would have been dismissed without notice had the officer still been a serving member of the force.

The panel also heard Trewern was arrested for a second time, in Redruth, on suspicion of an alleged assault and was abusive to police colleagues who carried out the arrest.

When informing Devon and Cornwall Police of the circumstances leading to the conviction in Spain, Ms Trewern knowingly gave a dishonest account of the circumstances.

The panel heard she stated she had been denied legal advice and had been forced to sign trial paperwork without the assistance of an interpreter.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell said: "We expect our officers and staff to uphold their standards of behaviour at all times, both on and off duty, and this individual has failed to do so on these occasions.

"Her behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence.

"Such conduct will not be tolerated within Devon & Cornwall Police and this clearly was the appropriate outcome from the misconduct proceedings."