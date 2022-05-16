The death of a New Zealander whose body was found in the Avon Gorge in Bristol was a 'terrible accident', his family have said.

Construction worker Joseph Day, 31, went missing from his home in Clifton Road on April 30, but a body was found in the river on May 3.

Formal identification later confirmed the body was Mr Day. The case was passed on to the Avon Coroner while police continued to make inquiries.

Mr Day - a former cameraman for New Zealand news broadcaster TVNZ - moved to Bristol with his partner in January.

In a statement, his family described his death as a "terrible accident".

The family said: "At this stage, Joseph’s death is still being treated as unexplained and the coroner’s inquest has not yet been completed. From the evidence that has been presented to us by the police, as a family, we believe that Joseph has had a terrible accident.

"We know that the Avon and Somerset police are under a great deal of pressure to give media a statement due to the exceptional public interest both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"There are still further lines of inquiry taking place and we do ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time until we have further answers."

A celebration of Joseph’s life for family and friends will be held at the Auckland Town Hall on May 26 at 11am.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to bring Mr Day back to his home in Aotearoa, New Zealand, which has already received almost 2,000 donations.

The money will also be used to support the family in their journey to the UK.