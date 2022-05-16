Gas leak causes major road closure on A3102 in Wiltshire

A gas leak has forced a major road in Wiltshire to be closed.

The A3102 in Calne has been shut off in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have warned people in the area will be able to smell gas for several hours, due to prevailing winds.

The closure is in place between White Horse Way in Calne and Stockley Turnoff in Whetham.

What to do if you smell gas

According to the Gas Safe Register, these are the steps you need to if you smell gas:

Get fresh air immediately; make sure you open all doors and windows to ventilate the area.

Turn off the gas emergency control valve (also called gas emergency shut off valve) at the meter, unless the meter is located in a basement or cellar or at the LPG bulk tank or storage vessels.

Extinguish all naked flames and don’t smoke.

Don’t operate electrical switches (including turning light switches on or off) because this can ignite escaping gas.

Contact the relevant National Gas Emergency service number for your area. We’ve listed these numbers in the next section.

If the attending emergency operative identifies an issue with any gas appliances, follow their advice concerning the use of the equipment. Where advised, contact a Gas Safe registered engineer to fix the appliance and check it’s safe.

If you’re feeling unwell, visit your GP or hospital immediately and let them know you may have been exposed to carbon monoxide.

Don’t turn the gas supply on again until it’s been checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Who to call if you suspect a gas leak

A free, 24-hour National Gas Emergency Helpline can be called if you smell gas, want to report a gas leak: