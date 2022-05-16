Man jailed for following woman off Bristol bus and raping her

A man who followed a woman off a bus in east Bristol before raping her has been jailed for eight years.

Haithum Alsuliman, of no fixed address, followed his victim after she got off a bus in Two Mile Hill Road, in St George, on the evening of 30 March last year.

He then attacked her a short time later in nearby Sailsbury Avenue.

The 35-year-old was arrested three days later following a review of CCTV from the area and was subsequently charged.

During his trial in February this year, jurors were told he initially denied being involved in the incident even after his victim had positively identified him from images held on police systems.

He then changed his account, claiming his victim had consented, when he was told he was forensically linked to the incident.

PC David Stevenson said: “I would like pay tribute to victim in this case for the bravery she has shown.

“Having experienced the trauma of the incident, Alsuliman then put her through the further ordeal of a trial even though the evidence clearly pointed to him being the offender.

“She has shown great courage and bravery in standing up to him and supporting our investigation and I hope she is able to find some comfort in the knowledge that her attacker is now behind bars for some time.”

Support for victims of rape or sexual assault

People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre via its website or by calling 0117 342 6999. They are available 24/7, 365 days a year You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.