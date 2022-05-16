A missing boy from Preston who has not been seen for almost two weeks could be in Somerset, according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for information in a bid to find missing 14-year-old Nasim.

The teenager was last seen at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 3 May in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Lancashire Police issued an initial appeal to find Nasim but Avon and Somerset Police have now taken the lead on the investigation.

The force have desribed him as being between 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall with an Afro hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, a beige T-shirt with a tiger print on the front, grey Nike Air trainers and a grey North Face beanie hat. He also had a white JD Sports string bag.

Detective Inspector Toby Hyder said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Nasim’s welfare.

“Although he has strong links to Somerset, he could still be in the general area where he went missing from, or anywhere else in the country. He’s just 14 years old, so please keep a look out for him and call us immediately if you see him.”

If you see Nasim call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222111109.

If you have any information which would help with the police investigation then call 101 and give the same reference.