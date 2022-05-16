A man who died in hospital after a crash in Devon has been named.

Luke McLeod, from Exeter, was riding his motorbike when he was involved in a collision on the A377 near Downes Mill, Crediton, on Thursday 5 May.

The 42-year-old sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

In a statement released today, Devon and Cornwall Police said his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst a forensic investigation was carried out by specialist officers.