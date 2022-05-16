Nine people have been arrested after a protest at an electronic defense firm in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to Elbit System's Bristol headquarters in Aztec West at around 4.15pm on Sunday 15 May following an alarm activation.

The force said the building has been damaged, with windows smashed and graffiti sprayed over it.

Officers arrested six people on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a further three people on suspicion of criminal damage. They all remain in custody.

The building was painted red and had some windows smashed Credit: Guy Smallman

A spokesperson from Palestine Action, which was behind the protest, said it has been targeting the British factories and offices of Elbit Systems for "almost two years".

It claims the firm's premises is used to manufacture weapons.

The spokesperson said: "Every time that we shut Elbit down is a success in itself.

"We will continue to take this action until Elbit is forced out of Britain permanently, and until their nine remaining sites are shut down for good."

A spokesperson foe Elbit Systems UK said: "We worked with the police to secure the site after this illegal and violent entry.

"Elbit Systems UK is proud to provide advanced technology and critical support for the UK armed forces.

"Attempting to disrupt this work during a time of heightened global instability is dangerous and highly irresponsible".

